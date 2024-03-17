Organic Chemistry
For the given molecule:
What are its IUPAC and common names? Classify the alkyl halide type (methyl, primary, secondary, or tertiary alkyl halide).
(1S,3R)-1-bromo-3-chlorocyclopentane; cyclopentyl bromide; secondary alkyl halide (2°)
(1S,3S)-3-bromo-1-chlorocyclopentane; 3-chrlorocyclopentyl bromide; tertiary alkyl halide (3°)
(1R,3R)-1-bromo-3-chlorocyclopentane; no common name; secondary alkyl halide (2°)
(1R,3R)-1-bromo-3-chloropentane; no common name; primary alkyl halide (1°)