17. Aromaticity
17. Aromaticity Aromatic Heterocycles
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
The structure of p-triphenyl is illustrated below.
(i) Is it acceptable to classify p-triphenyl as a fused polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbon?
(ii) Count the number of pi electrons in p-triphenyl. How does this number compare to naphthalene's?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i): Yes.
(ii): There are 18 pi electrons in p-triphenyl compared with 12 pi electrons in naphthalene.
B
(i): Yes.
(ii): Both naphthalene and p-triphenyl have 10 pi electrons.
C
(i): No.
(ii): Both naphthalene and p-triphenyl has 12 pi electrons.
D
(i): No.
(ii): There are 18 pi electrons in p-triphenyl compared with 10 pi electrons in naphthalene.
