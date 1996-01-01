17. Aromaticity
Aromatic Heterocycles
17. Aromaticity Aromatic Heterocycles
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Shown below is the structure of p-triphenyl.
(i) If the heat of hydrogenation for p-triphenyl is 630 kJ/mol, and the heat of hydrogenation for an isolated alkene is 120 kJ/mol, determine the resonance energy of p-triphenyl.
(ii) Compare the resonance energy of p-triphenyl with that of three benzene rings and with that of naphthalene. Explain the difference in the resonance energies of p-triphenyl and naphthalene.
(The resonance energy of benzene and naphthalene is 150 kJ/mol and 252 kJ/mol, respectively.)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i): Resonance energy of p-triphenyl is 120 kJ/mol.
(ii): For p-triphenyl, resonance energy per ring is 60 kJ/mol, lower than the value for benzene, while for naphthalene, resonance energy per ring is 126 kJ/mol, indicating that naphthalene is more stable than p-triphenyl.
B
(i): Resonance energy of p-triphenyl is 450 kJ/mol .
(ii): For p-triphenyl, resonance energy per ring is 150 kJ/mol, the same as the value for benzene, while for naphthalene, resonance energy per ring is 126 kJ/mol, indicating that naphthalene is less stable than p-triphenyl.
C
(i): Resonance energy of p-triphenyl is 630 kJ/mol.
(ii): For p-triphenyl, resonance energy per ring is 210 kJ/mol, higher than the value for benzene, while for naphthalene, resonance energy per ring is 126 kJ/mol, indicating that naphthalene is less stable than p-triphenyl.
D
(i): Resonance energy of p-triphenyl is 1080 kJ/mol.
(ii): For p-triphenyl, resonance energy per ring is 360 kJ/mol, higher than the value for benzene, while for naphthalene, resonance energy per ring is 126 kJ/mol, indicating that naphthalene is less stable than p-triphenyl.
