17. Aromaticity
Aromatic Hydrocarbons
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Using the rules of aromaticity, classify the given ion below as aromatic, antiaromatic, or nonaromatic. If classified as aromatic/antiaromatic, determine the value of n in Hückel's/Breslow's rule. If classified as nonaromatic, provide an explanation.
The ion is aromatic, and n = 1.
The ion is aromatic, and n = 2.
The ion is antiaromatic, and n = 1.
The ion is antiaromatic, and n = 2.
The ion is nonaromatic because it not planar.