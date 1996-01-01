12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols
Alcohol Nomenclature
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine which alcohol in the given pair is more acidic. Explain your choice.
2-propanol and 2-propanethiol
2-propanol is more acidic because O is more electronegative than S.
2-propanethiol is more acidic because S is larger and more polarizable, so the conjugate base is more stable.
2-propanol is more acidic because O is smaller than S and a negative charge is more stable on a smaller atom.
2-propanethiol is more acidic because S is less electronegative and a negative charge is more stable on an atom of lower electronegativity.