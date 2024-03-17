A stereoisomer of 2,7-dimethyloct-4-ene produces (4S,5S)-5-chloro-2,7-dimethyloctan-4-ol and (4R,5R)-5-chloro-2,7-dimethyloctan-4-ol when it reacts with Cl 2 and H 2 O. Identify the specific stereoisomer of the alkene used in the reaction.