10. Addition Reactions
Halohydrin
37PRACTICE PROBLEM
A stereoisomer of 2,7-dimethyloct-4-ene produces (4S,5S)-5-chloro-2,7-dimethyloctan-4-ol and (4R,5R)-5-chloro-2,7-dimethyloctan-4-ol when it reacts with Cl2 and H2O. Identify the specific stereoisomer of the alkene used in the reaction.
