2. Molecular Representations
Functional Groups
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
In the following molecule, which of the marked thiol groups is primary (1°), which is secondary (2°), and which is tertiary (3°)?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(a) = Tertiary (3°)
(b) = Primary (1°)
(c) = Secondary (2°)
B
(a) = Secondary (2°)
(b) = Primary (1°)
(c) = Tertiary (3°)
C
(a) = Tertiary (3°)
(b) = Primary (1°)
(c) = Tertiary (3°)
D
(a) = Secondary (2°)
(b) = Primary (1°)
(c) = Secondary (2°)
