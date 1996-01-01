4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
Cis vs Trans
54PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the structure of a dodecatetraene shown below:
Provide its systematic name. Use E and Z in naming to designate the configuration of the double bonds, if necessary.
(5E,8E)-2,5,9-trimethyldodeca-2,5,8,11-tetraene
(2Z,5E,8E,11Z)-2,5,9-trimethyldodeca-2,5,8,11-tetraene
(4E,7E)-4,8,11-trimethyldodeca-1,4,7,10-tetraene
(5E,8E)-2,5,9-trimethyldodeca-2,5,8,11-tetraene