13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds
Grignard Reaction
13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds Grignard Reaction
67PRACTICE PROBLEM
Devise an approach for the synthesis of 1-chloro-2-methylcyclohexane. You can start with cyclohexanone, any reagent that contains four carbon atoms or less, and any required reagent or solvent.
Devise an approach for the synthesis of 1-chloro-2-methylcyclohexane. You can start with cyclohexanone, any reagent that contains four carbon atoms or less, and any required reagent or solvent.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D