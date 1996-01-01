18. Reactions of Aromatics:EAS and Beyond
Electrophilic Aromatic Substitution
18. Reactions of Aromatics:EAS and Beyond Electrophilic Aromatic Substitution
49PRACTICE PROBLEM
Suggest a plausible mechanism for the following reaction. Explain briefly why sulfonation takes place at carbon number 3 of 4-methylpyridine.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Sulfonation takes place at carbon number 3 of 4-methylpyridine because the intermediate is stabilized by the methyl group at carbon number 4.
B
Sulfonation takes place at carbon number 3 of 4-methylpyridine because the intermediate is more stable than the intermediate from attack at the 2-position due to resonance stabilization.
C
D
Sulfonation takes place at carbon number 3 of 4-methylpyridine because the intermediate from attack at the 2-position is destabilized by the electronegative nitrogen.