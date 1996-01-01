The electrophilic aromatic substitution reaction rate for thiophene is greater than that of benzene. It often reacts under mild reaction conditions. Substitution in thiophene occurs preferably at position 2.

Draw a mechanism for the acetylation of thiophene. You do not have to show steps for generating the CH 3 C≡O+ ion. You may begin with thiophene and CH 3 C≡O+ ion.