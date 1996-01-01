1. A Review of General Chemistry
Atomic Structure
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Elements under the same group in the periodic table exhibit the same chemical properties and reactivity. Explain why.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
They have the same number of protons.
B
They have the same number of valence electrons.
C
They have the same number of neutrons.
D
They have the same atomic weights.