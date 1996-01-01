4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
Drawing Newman Projections
4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes Drawing Newman Projections
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the more stable of the given conformation pair. If the number of their gauche interactions is the same, select the one with the interaction between smaller groups.
Determine the more stable of the given conformation pair. If the number of their gauche interactions is the same, select the one with the interaction between smaller groups.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Conformation A
B
Conformation B