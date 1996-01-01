11. Radical Reactions
Free Radical Halogenation
11. Radical Reactions Free Radical Halogenation
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine why the marked bond in the following reaction is the weakest bond.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The marked bond is the weakest bond because it is longer than the other bonds, and cleavage of this bond results in the formation of very stable bridgehead alkyl radicals.
B
The marked bond is the weakest bond because it is longer than the other bonds, and cleavage of this decreases the ring strain.
C
The marked bond is the weakest bond because it is shorter than the other bonds, and cleavage of this bond results in the formation of very stable bridgehead alkyl radicals.
D
The marked bond is the weakest bond because it is shorter than the other bonds, and cleavage of this decreases the ring strain.