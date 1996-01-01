6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Energy Diagram
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the reaction diagram shown below.
a. Determine which step in the forward direction has the highest activation energy.
b. Is the second intermediate more likely to return to the first intermediate or to proceed to produce the product?
c. What step is the rate-determining step?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a. Second step (B-->C)
b. Return to the first intermediate
c. Second step (B -->C)
B
a. First step (B-->C)
b. Proceed to form the product
c. Second step (B -->C)
C
a. First step (A-->B)
b. Proceed to form the product
c. First step (A-->B)
D
a. Third step (C-->D)
b. Return to the first intermediate
c. Second step (B -->C)
