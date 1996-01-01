5. Chirality
Constitutional Isomers vs. Stereoisomers
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following racemic mixture of enantiomeric carboxylic acids was synthesized in the laboratory. Propose two methods for the separation of these enantiomers.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Distillation and recrystallization
B
Column chromatography and separation by diastereoisomeric salts
C
Chiral chromatography and distillation
D
Chiral chromatography and separation by diastereoisomeric salts