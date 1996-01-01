25. Phenols
Phenol Acidity
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following pair of compounds:
Compounds A and B are both sparingly soluble water. In dilute potassium hydroxide solution, compound B is very soluble but compound A is still sparingly soluble. Explain their difference in solubility in dilute potassium hydroxide solution.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Compound B is more soluble in dilute KOH solution because it is basic.
B
Compound B is more soluble in dilute KOH solution because it is acidic.
C
Compound B is more soluble in dilute KOH solution because it is neutral.