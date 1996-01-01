1. Add dilute KOH solution and ether to the mixture.

2. The ether layer will contain A and B will dissolve in the dilute KOH solution.

3. Separate the layers and evaporate the ether layer to get A in pure form.

4. Acidify the aqueous layer with dilute HCl solution and extract again with ether.

5. Evaporate the ether layer to get B in pure form.