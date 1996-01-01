25. Phenols
Phenol Acidity
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following pair of compounds:
Compounds A and B are both sparingly soluble water. In dilute potassium hydroxide solution, compound B is very soluble but compound A is still sparingly soluble. Show how you can exploit this difference in solubility to separate these two compounds from a mixture.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1. Add dilute KOH solution and ether to the mixture.
2. The ether layer will contain A and B will dissolve in the dilute KOH solution.
3. Separate the layers and evaporate the ether layer to get A in pure form.
4. Extract the aqueous layer with ethyl acetate.
5. Evaporate the ethyl acetate layer to get B in pure form.
B
1. Add dilute KOH solution and ether to the mixture.
2. The ether layer will contain A and B will dissolve in the dilute KOH solution.
3. Separate the layers and evaporate the ether layer to get A in pure form.
4. Acidify the aqueous layer with dilute HCl solution and extract again with ether.
5. Evaporate the ether layer to get B in pure form.
C
1. Add dilute KOH solution and ether to the mixture.
2. The ether layer will contain B and A will dissolve in the dilute KOH solution.
3. Separate the layers and evaporate the ether layer to get B in pure form.
4. Acidify the aqueous layer with dilute HCl solution and extract again with ether.
5. Evaporate the ether layer to get A in pure form.
D
These compounds cannot be separated easily.