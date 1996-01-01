5. Chirality
Constitutional Isomers vs. Stereoisomers
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify (R)-3-bromohexane and (S)-3-bromohexane from the structures shown below.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(a) (R)-3-bromohexane
(b) (S)-3-bromohexane
B
(a) (S)-3-bromohexane
(b) (R)-3-bromohexane
C
(a) (S)-3-bromohexane
(b) (S)-3-bromohexane
D
(a) (R)-3-bromohexane
(b) (R)-3-bromohexane
