4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
Equatorial Preference
4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes Equatorial Preference
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
Each of the compounds given below has a diequatorial-substituted conformer and a diaxial-substituted conformer. Which compound has a higher percentage of the diequatorial-substituted conformer?
(i) trans-1-ethyl-4-methylcyclohexane
(ii) cis-1-tert-butyl-3-ethylcyclohexane
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Compound (i)
B
Compound (ii)
C
Both compound (i) and compound (ii) have equal percentages of the diequatorial substituted conformer.
D
Both compound (i) and compound (ii) do not have a diequatorial-substituted conformer.