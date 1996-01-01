8. Elimination Reactions
E1 Reaction
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
For E1 and E2 reactions, which between 3-chlorocyclopent-1-ene and chlorocyclopentane would react faster?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
For E2 and E1, chlorocyclopentane would react faster.
B
For both E2 and E1, 3-chlorocyclopent-1-ene would react faster.
C
For E2, chlorocyclopentane would react faster, while for E1, 3-chlorocyclopent-1-ene would react faster.
D
For E2, 3-chlorocyclopent-1-ene would react faster, while for E1, chlorocyclopentane would react faster.