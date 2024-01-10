3. Acids and Bases
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following compounds is more acidic? Why?
(Note: The most acidic proton for each compound is encircled.)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Compound (i) is more acidic because its conjugate base is more stable due to the resonance effect.
B
Compound (ii) is more acidic because its conjugate base is less stable due to the resonance effect.
C
Compound (i) is more acidic because its conjugate base is less stable due to the inductive effect.
D
Compound (ii) is more acidic because its conjugate base is more stable due to the inductive effect.