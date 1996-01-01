The structure of 3-bromo-4-methylpent-1-ene is given below. When (S)-3-bromo-4-methylpent-1-ene reacts with hydrogen gas in the presence of a platinum catalyst then (R)-3-bromo-2-methylpentane is produced.

a. Draw the reaction equation showing the stereochemistry of the reactant and the product.

b. Determine whether the configuration of the chiral center was retained or inverted during hydrogenation.



