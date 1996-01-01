5. Chirality
Enantiomers vs. Diastereomers
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the relationship between the two compounds in each of the following pairs of compounds. Use models if necessary.
(i) (2R,3S)-2,3-dichlorohexane and (2S,3R)-2,3-dichlorohexane; (ii) (2R,3S)-dichlorohexane and (2R,3R)-dichlorohexane.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i) Enantiomers
B
(i) Enantiomers
(ii) Diastereomers
C
(i) Enantiomers
(ii) Enantiomer
D
(ii) Diastereomers
