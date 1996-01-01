17. Aromaticity
Aromatic Hydrocarbons
PRACTICE PROBLEM
Explain why the ketal shown below does not undergo the mechanism of acid-catalyzed ketal hydrolysis. (Hint: Write the reaction mechanism like the reaction would occur and analyze the intermediates formed.)
ANSWER OPTIONS
A
The intermediates formed are resonance-stabilized, making the forward direction unfavorable.
B
The intermediates formed are already stable and resist undergoing another reaction.
C
The intermediates formed are highly unstable, making the forward direction unfavorable.
D
The intermediates formed are highly reactive and react with one another instead.