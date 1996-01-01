17. Aromaticity
Aromatic Hydrocarbons
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which resonance structure contributes more to the resonance hybrid of 7-(cyclohexa-2,5-dien-1-ylidene)cyclohepta-1,3,5-triene, A or B?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Because the negative charge in B is more delocalized, it is less stable and contributes more to the resonance hybrid structure than A.
B
Because the negative charge in B is less delocalized, it is more stable and contributes more to the resonance hybrid structure than A.
C
Because the negative charge in A is more delocalized, it is more stable and contributes more to the resonance hybrid structure than B.
D
Because the negative charge in A is less delocalized, it is less stable and contributes more to the resonance hybrid structure than B.