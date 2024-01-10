3. Acids and Bases
Reaction Mechanism
29PRACTICE PROBLEM
What are the type of arrows shown in the reaction? What are the products of the reaction?
A
(i) π bond formation
(ii) Nucleophilic attack by a single atom
Products:
B
(i) Nucleophilic attack by a single atom
(ii) Heterolytic σ bond cleavage
Products:
C
(i) π bond formation
(ii) Heterolytic σ bond cleavage
Products:
D
(i) Heterolytic σ bond cleavage
(ii) Nucleophilic attack by a single atom
Products: