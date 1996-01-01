6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Gibbs Free Energy
54PRACTICE PROBLEM
If reactant X and product Y are in equilibrium, determine the relative amounts of X and Y present at 30°C when (i) ∆G° = 4.76 kcal and (ii) ∆G° = 0.78 kcal.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i) 0.368; (ii) 0.741
B
(i) 2.89 x 10-3; (ii) 0.16
C
(i) 3.68 x 10-4; (ii) 0.274
D
(i) 6.69 x 10-4; (ii) 0.75