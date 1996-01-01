16. Conjugated Systems
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
Specify whether the diene shown below is in the s-cis or s-trans conformation. Draw the s-cis conformation of the diene in case it is in the s-trans conformation.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The given diene is in s-cis conformation.
B
The given diene is in s-trans conformation.
C
The given diene is locked in s-trans configuration and cannot be drawn in s-cis conformation.