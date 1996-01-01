16. Conjugated Systems
Diels-Alder Reaction
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine whether the diene given below is in the s-cis or s-trans conformation. Draw the s-cis conformation of the diene if it is in the s-trans conformation.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The given diene is in s-cis conformation.
B
The given diene is in s-trans conformation.