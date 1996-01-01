3. Acids and Bases
Reaction Mechanism
51PRACTICE PROBLEM
By using the given pKa values for the conjugate acids of the given bases in the following hypothetical reaction, determine which side of the equilibrium reaction would be favored.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Both the forward and reverse direction are favored.
B
The reverse direction is more favored.
C
The forward direction is more favored.
D
Neither the forward nor the reverse direction are favored.