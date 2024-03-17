3. Acids and Bases
Acid Base Equilibrium
3. Acids and Bases Acid Base Equilibrium
54PRACTICE PROBLEM
Write an acid-base reaction given the following reactant.
CCl3CH2CH2S- + ClCH2CH2CH2CH2SH
Label the conjugate acids and bases based on the order it is written in the reaction. Predict whether the equilibrium favors the reactants or products.
Write an acid-base reaction given the following reactant.
CCl3CH2CH2S- + ClCH2CH2CH2CH2SH
Label the conjugate acids and bases based on the order it is written in the reaction. Predict whether the equilibrium favors the reactants or products.