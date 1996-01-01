3. Acids and Bases
Ranking Acidity
96PRACTICE PROBLEM
Malic acid is a compound with two —COOH groups. Why is its first pKa lower than the pKa of acetic acid? (The first pKa of malic acid is for the —COOH group adjacent to the —OH group.)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Malic acid has a lower first pKa than the pKa of acetic acid because its conjugate base is more stable due to the inductive effect.
B
Malic acid has a lower first pKa than the pKa of acetic acid because its conjugate base is less stable due to the inductive effect.
C
Malic acid has a lower first pKa than the pKa of acetic acid because its conjugate base is more stable due to the resonance effect.
D
Malic acid has a lower first pKa than the pKa of acetic acid because its conjugate base is less stable due to the resonance effect.