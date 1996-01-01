4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
IUPAC Naming
4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes IUPAC Naming
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
Given the incorrect name below, rename it using IUPAC nomenclature. [Use the incorrect name given, draw the structure first, and then assign it a proper name.]
3,4-diethyl-5-methylcyclohexane
Given the incorrect name below, rename it using IUPAC nomenclature. [Use the incorrect name given, draw the structure first, and then assign it a proper name.]
3,4-diethyl-5-methylcyclohexane
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1,3-diethyl-2-methylcyclohexane
B
3-methyl-1,2-diethylcyclohexane
C
1,2-diethyl-3-methylcyclohexane
D
2,3-diethyl-4-methylcyclohexane