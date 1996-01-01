4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
Naming Alkyl Halides
4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes Naming Alkyl Halides
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
In studying functional groups, the designation of substitution will be particularly important.
According to the degree at which the bromine is bonded to the carbon, classify the following bromoalkane as primary (1°), secondary (2°), tertiary (3°), or quaternary (4°).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Primary (1°)
B
Secondary (2°)
C
Tertiary (3°)
D
Quaternary (4°)