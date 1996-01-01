1. A Review of General Chemistry
Electronegativity
36PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine which bond is stronger and why.
N—N or N—H
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
N—H bond is stronger due to smaller electronegativity of H.
B
N—H bond is stronger due to greater electronegativity difference between N and H.
C
N—N bond is stronger due to greater electronegativity of N.
D
N—N bond is stronger due to no electronegativity difference between N and N.