3. Acids and Bases
pKa
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
Choose the structure that represents the form amino acids predominantly take in water. Explain your answer. [amine pKa = ~35, carboxylic acid pKa = ~4]
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(ii) predominates because of the basic amine part and the acidic carboxylic acid part.
B
(i) predominates because of the basic amine part and the acidic carboxylic acid part.
C
(ii) predominates because ions are the better form in water.
D
(i) predominates because it doesn’t have atoms with unstable charges.