24. Carbohydrates
Monosaccharides - Strong Oxidation (Aldaric Acid)
24. Carbohydrates Monosaccharides - Strong Oxidation (Aldaric Acid)
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
D-Allose and D-altrose are kept in two unlabeled bottles A and B. To identify them, both of these are treated with nitric acid. The component of bottle A gives an optically inactive aldaric acid, while the component of bottle B gives an optically active aldaric acid. Identify which bottle contains D-allose and which one contains D-altrose.
D-Allose and D-altrose are kept in two unlabeled bottles A and B. To identify them, both of these are treated with nitric acid. The component of bottle A gives an optically inactive aldaric acid, while the component of bottle B gives an optically active aldaric acid. Identify which bottle contains D-allose and which one contains D-altrose.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
We can not identify these monosaccharides using the given test
B
D-allose is present in bottle B while D-altrose is in bottle A
C
D-allose is present in bottle A while D-altrose is in bottle B
D
The results are incorrect, allose and altrose both give optically active aldaric acids.