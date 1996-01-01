4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
Naming Amines
4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes Naming Amines
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Write the IUPAC name and indicate if the amine is primary, secondary, or tertiary:
Write the IUPAC name and indicate if the amine is primary, secondary, or tertiary:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i) propanamine; primary amine
(ii) 1-ethylbutanamine; secondary amine
(ii) 1-ethylbutanamine; secondary amine
B
(i) propan-1-amine; primary amine
(ii) N-ethylbutan-2-amine; secondary amine
(ii) N-ethylbutan-2-amine; secondary amine
C
(i) propan-1-amine; seconadary amine
(ii) 1-ethylbutanamine; primary amine
(ii) 1-ethylbutanamine; primary amine
D
(i) propan-2-amine; primary amine
(ii) ethylbutan-2-amine; secondary amine
(ii) ethylbutan-2-amine; secondary amine