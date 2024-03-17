(i)

Step 1: Shake with hexane and water. Discard the organic layer. Use the aqueous layer for Step 2.

Step 2: Shake the aqueous layer with aqueous NaOH solution. Discard the organic layer. Use the aqueous layer for Step 3.

Step 3: Shake the aqueous layer with aqueous HCl solution. Discard the organic layer. Use the aqueous for Step 4.

Step 4: Evaporate water (solvent) to obtain a mixture of only hexanol and hexanal.

Step 5: Separate hexanol and hexanal via distillation.

(ii) Hexanol and hexanal cannot be separated using acid-base extraction. We can separate the two by distillation.