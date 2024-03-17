3. Acids and Bases
101PRACTICE PROBLEM
Hexan-1-ol is oxidized to hexanal using PCC. However, some over-oxidation occurred, and some hexan-1-ol was oxidized to hexanoic acid.
(i) Provide a step-by-step process of purifying hexanal using acid-base extraction.
(ii) Which substance in the reaction mixture cannot be separated from hexanal using acid-base extraction? How can the two be separated?
