Infrared Spectroscopy Table
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following reaction shows the conversion of a diene to a diol using an acid:
Was the reaction successful based on the IR spectrum of the product? If not, what compound was formed?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The reaction was successful.
B
The reaction was unsuccessful. Instead, a ketone was formed, specifically, n-hexanal.
C
The reaction was unsuccessful. Instead, a ketone was formed, specifically, hexan-3-one.
D
The reaction was unsuccessful. Instead, a ketone was formed, specifically, hexan-3-ol.