1. A Review of General Chemistry
Bonding Preferences
1. A Review of General Chemistry Bonding Preferences
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the number of valence shell electrons of the element Si and the number of bonds it can form.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
No. of valence shell electrons: 2 No. of bonds: 2
B
No. of valence shell electrons: 4 No. of bonds: 2
C
No. of valence shell electrons: 2 No. of bonds: 4
D
No. of valence shell electrons: 4 No. of bonds: 4