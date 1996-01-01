11. Radical Reactions
Radical Selectivity
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
The relative rate of formation of a tertiary, a secondary, and a primary alkyl radical by a chlorine radical is 5 : 3.8 : 1 at room temperature. However, the relative rates for the formation of these radicals decrease when we increase the reaction temperature. Explain this decrease in the degree of regioselectivity.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
With the increase in temperature, the rate of formation of chlorine radicals increases thus the regioselectivity decreases.
B
With the increase in temperature, the reactivity of chlorine radical decreases thus the regioselectivity decreases.
C
With the increase in temperature, the reactivity of chlorine radicals increases thus the regioselectivity decreases.
D
None of the above.