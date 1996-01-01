8. Elimination Reactions
Solvents
8. Elimination Reactions Solvents
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
What function does a solvent serve in a chemical reaction? Once the reaction is complete, what happens to the solvent?
Solvents are used as catalysts and speed up the reaction. The solvent does not participate in the reaction.
Solvents are used as catalysts and speed up the reaction. The solvent participates in the reaction and is converted to another substance.
Solvents are used as a medium for reactions. The solvent is generally not inert and is consumed in the reaction.
Solvents are used as a medium for reactions. The solvent is generally inert and is not consumed in the reaction.