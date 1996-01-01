Explain the following:
In an acid-base reaction, when an atom loses a proton, its formal charge is decreased by one.
Explain the following:
In an acid-base reaction, when an atom loses a proton, its formal charge is decreased by one.
Initially, an atom bonded to H shares two electrons with H. But when the atom loses a proton, the two electrons shared in the bond with H are now owned by the atom. From owning just one of the two shared electrons, it now owns both electrons. The number of valence electrons around that atom increases by 1 so the formal charge decreases by 1.
Initially, an atom bonded to H shares one electron with H. But when the atom loses a proton, the electron shared in the bond with H is now owned by the atom. From owning just half of the shared electron, it now owns the whole electron. The number of valence electrons around that atom increases by 1 so the formal charge decreases by 1.
When an atom loses a proton, its formal charge always becomes −1 because the atom always goes from being neutral to being negatively charged.
When an atom loses a proton, the count of valence electrons around it always becomes 1 from 2 so its formal charge is decreased by one.