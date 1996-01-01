1. A Review of General Chemistry
Resonance Structures
1. A Review of General Chemistry Resonance Structures
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
The structure of nitrate ion is given below.
a. Predict the relative bond length of each bond.
b. What is the charge on each oxygen atom?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a. All three N—O bonds have the same bond lengths.
b. Each oxygen carries a −2/3 charge.
B
a. The bond lengths of two (N—O) bonds are equal while the bond length of one (N=O) is about half of it.
b. Each oxygen carries a −1/3 charge.
C
a. All three N—O bond lengths are different and we can not estimate their relative values.
b. Two oxygen atoms carry a negative charge and one oxygen is completely neutral.
D
a. All three N—O bonds have the same bond lengths.
b. Two oxygen atoms carry a negative charge and one oxygen carries a positive charge.
