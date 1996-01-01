9. Alkenes and Alkynes
Alkynide Synthesis
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the energy difference (in kJ/mol) between the least stable staggered conformer and the least stable eclipsed conformer for the compound given below.
1,2-dibromoethane
Note: A gauche conformer has two energy barriers, 22.6 kJ/mol and 39.7 kJ/mol. The anti conformer is 5.86 kJ/mol more stable than a gauche conformer.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
5.86 kJ/mol
B
22.6 kJ/mol
C
39.7 kJ/mol
D
45.6 kJ/mol