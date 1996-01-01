For each of the following Brønsted–Lowry acid–base reactions (i): 3-methylpyridine + 4-chlorophenol and (ii): 3-methylpyridine + 4-chlorobenzoic acid, write the products of a transfer of the most acidic proton on the acid to the most basic site on the base. Also, determine whether the reactants side or the products side is favored in each of the acid-base reactions by using the pK b values for the bases and the pK a values for the acids.