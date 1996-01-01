8. Elimination Reactions
SN1 SN2 E1 E2 Chart (Big Daddy Flowchart)
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the given reactants,
What kind of elimination reaction is expected to happen with this condition?
E1 reaction is expected to happen.
E2 reaction is expected to happen.
Both E1 and E2 reactions are expected to happen.
Neither E1 nor E2 reactions are expected to happen.