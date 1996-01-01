8. Elimination Reactions
SN1 SN2 E1 E2 Chart (Big Daddy Flowchart)
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following reactants,
What kind of elimination reaction is anticipated to take place with this condition?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
E1 reaction is anticipated to take place.
B
E2 reaction is anticipated to take place.
C
Both E1 and E2 reactions are anticipated to take place.
D
Neither E1 nor E2 reactions are anticipated to take place.